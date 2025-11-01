 Delhi Rail Corporation Signs MoU With Digital Mapping & Geospatial Technology Firm Mappls MapmyIndia To Integrate Real-Time Metro Information
PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with digital mapping and geospatial technology firm Mappls MapmyIndia to integrate real-time metro information into the Mappls App.

Under the agreement, DMRC will share its metro data with the Mappls platform, allowing over 35 million users to access information such as nearby stations, routes, fares, line changes, train frequencies, and travel times directly on the app, a statement said.

"The integration of DMRC's metro data with the Mappls app will make travel across NCR smarter and seamless that will enable commuters to plan better, navigate easily and save time," DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar said.MapmyIndia co-founder and group chairman Rakesh Verma said the partnership will soon be part of the app's multi-modal transport feature.

"The signing of this MoU with DMRC comes soon after our agreement with Indian Railways, as announced by the Minister for Railways and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw," Verma said."We are proud to be contributing Swadeshi, world-class technology that supports the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Viksit Bharat," he added.

According to DMRC, the integration will also support transparency and people engagement through Mappls' advanced traffic and engagement platform.The app will allow users to report real-time civic and traffic issues such as congestion, parking problems or waterlogging directly to authorities, it stated.The initiative will help improve urban mobility, promote proactive traffic management and enhance road safety with real-time alerts on accidents and breakdowns, it added. 

