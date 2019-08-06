BEML narrows consolidated loss to Rs 98.21 crore in June quarter

New Delhi: State-run BEML has reported narrowing of its consolidated loss at Rs 98.21 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 162.56 crore in the year-ago period, BEML has said in a filing to BSE.
On August 2, 2019, PTI had erroneously stated that BEML had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 98.21 crore for the quarter ended June 30, against a consolidated profit of Rs 162.56 crore in the April-June period of 2018-19.
BEML said that its consolidated income during June 2019 quarter increased to Rs 589.10 crore, compared with Rs 457.91 crore a year ago. BEML serves core sectors such as defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure.
The company operates under three major business verticals -- mining and construction, defence, and rail and metro.
