Bank Of Maharashtra Q1 Earnings: Total Business Rises To ₹4,700,000,000,000

Image: Bank of Maharashtra (Representative)

The Bank of Maharashtra's Q1 earnings were reported on the exchange on July 15.

The bank reported their revenue at Rs 6768.76 crore in Q1 FY25, a 24.9 per cent jump from same quarter previous year, which was reported at Rs 5,417.87 crore. The net profit stood at Rs 1,293.68 in Q1 FY25, which saw a 46.5 per cent jump quarter-on-quarter. The same quarter of the previous year saw a net profit of Rs 882,49 crore.

Between Q1FY24 and Q1FY25, the bank's total business increased by 13.43 per cent YoY to Rs 4.76 trillion. However, compared to the same quarter previous year, the bank's total deposits increased by 9.43 per cent YoY to Rs 2.67 trillion.

Gross and net NPA

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased marginally during the quarter, from 1.88 percent to 1.85 percent, demonstrating the resilience of asset quality (QoQ). At Rs 3,873 crore, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were as of the last quarter, down from Rs 3,833 crore.

The bank's meager 0.20 percent net non-performing assets (NPAs) did not alter. Net non-performing assets (NPAs) came in at Rs 415 crore, which is the same as the Rs 409 crore collected in the previous quarter.

Net interest margin

The bank recorded net interest income (NII) of Rs 2,799 crore for Q1 FY25, up 20 per cent YoY from Rs 2,340 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Share performance

The Bank of maharashtra's share was trading around Rs 68.95 per share on Indian bourses, 5.95 per cent jump from the opening of The counter which opened at Rs 65.94 per share today.