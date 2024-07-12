TCS Bounces Back As Markets Gear Up For More Earnings Results; Vedanta, HCL Tech And Ireda In Spotlight

Carrying over from the previous trading session, Indian bourses closed nearly unchanged on Thursday, despite trading in volatility. Due to first-quarter earnings, shares of TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Prestige Estates, among others, will be the subject of attention in today's trading session.

Today's earning calls

HCL Tech and IREDA's stock will be closely watched as they each release their first quarter financial results today.

TCS earning

TCS reported a net profit of Rs 12,040 crore, up 8.7 per cent from the previous year, and dollar revenue of USD 7.5 billion, up 2.7 per cent from the previous quarter. Constant currency revenue growth of 2.2 per cent in the previous quarter, above the 1.5 per cent forecast. Wins for the deal total USD 8.3 billion.

The EBIT margin is higher than expected at 24.5 per cent but narrows by 130 basis points from March to 24.7 per cent. The management restated their promise that FY25 will surpass FY24.

Share move

TCS shares closed in red after declaring their results yesterday. But today. the day after their q1 results, the shares have seen a good move on bourses; the share price was trading around Rs 4024 per share at 9.40 am

Anand Rathi Q1

Net profit increased to Rs 73.2 crore, or 37.9 per cent. Revenue increased to Rs 237.6 crore, or 35.8 per cent. EBITDA increased to Rs 98.2 crore, or 33.8 per cent. EBITDA margin decreased to 41.3 per cent from 41.9 per cent.

AUM increased by 59 per cent annually to Rs 69,018 crore, and MF revenue climbed by 70 per cent. There are now 10,382 active client families in the private wealth business, up 19 per cent from the previous year.

Share performance

Anand Rathi's wealth has seen a significant move on the day of results. today the share price was trading around Rs. 4170 per share, a good 0.71 per cent jump at 9.40 am

Vedanta Ltd.

The company stated in a regulatory filing that its directors had given their approval for the private placement of 1,00,000 non-convertible debentures, valued at Rs 1,000 crore in total.

Vedanta |

The exchange filing of Vedanta said, "The allotment of 1,00,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis has been approved by the duly constituted committee of directors of the company."

