From TCS to Anand Rathi: 10 Companies to Announce Their Q1FY25 Earnings on July 11; Check More Details Here

With the start of the earnings season, many companies are prepared to announce their quarterly results for the first quarter of FY25. This week is a busy week for board meetings for many well-known companies reporting earnings, like TCS, Nelco, and Anand Rathi.

Results on July 11

Today, the following companies will release their first-quarter earnings: Acrow, AFIL, Amal, Anand Rathi Wealth, DRC Systems, G.D. Trading Agencies, G.N.A. Axles, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and NELCO.

Major Stocks to watch out for

Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi, Nelco

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) Q4 results

The IT giant in India, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), posted a consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year (2023-2024) of Rs 12,434 crore, up 9 per cent from 11,392 crore in the same period last year.

There was a minor increase in revenue from operations year over year (YoY), with a 3.5 per cent rise to Rs 61,237 crore. The IT whale declared a Rs 28 interim dividend for each equity share.

NELCO Q4 Results

Nelco Ltd, a satellite services provider owned by the Tata Group, announced that its net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024, which concluded on March 31, had increased by 7 per cent YoY to Rs 6.1 crore.

In Q4 2023–2024, NELCO Ltd.'s revenue dropped -0.59 per cent compared to the same period the previous year, to Rs 82.34 Cr. Since the previous three months, NELCO Ltd. has seen a -2.07 per cent decline in revenue on a quarterly growth basis.

Anand Rathi Q4 Results

Consolidated net profit at Anand Rathi Wealth increased by 32.83 per cent to Rs 56.60 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 42.61 crore in Q4 FY23.

The total revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, was Rs 197.19 crore, an increase of 34.08 per cent YoY. The profit after tax increased 33.58 per cent to Rs 224.97 crore for the entire year on the back of a 34.54 per cent increase in total revenue to Rs 751.97 crore in FY24 over FY23.

In Q4 FY24, assets under management (AUM) totaled Rs 59,351 crore, a 52 per cent increase from Q4 FY23's Rs 38,993 crore.

When comparing the Jan-Mar-2024 period to the same period in the previous year, the company's net inflows increased by 41 per cent to Rs 1,771 crore. The net inflows into equity mutual funds were Rs 775 crore, down 27 per cent YoY, and the net inflows into SIPs were Rs 127 crore, up 49 per cent YoY.

Share performance today

Anand Rathi wealth's share opened around Rs 4152 per share and was hovering around Rs 4132 per share. Nelco's share started on bourses at Rs 905 and was trading around Rs 896.85 per share.



