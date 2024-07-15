Jio Financial, Insurance Giant HDFC Life And Maharashtra Bank To Announce Their Q1 Earnings Today

This week, big players in different sectors are expected to release their results for the quarter ended June 2024, will see a pick-up in the pace of the earnings season.

Many significant companies, including Jio Financial Services (JFS) and HDFC Life Insurance, are expected to release their results today, July 15.

Q1 numbers today

A number of significant companies, including Jio Financial Services (JFS), HDFC Life Insurance, are expected to release their quarterly results for the April-June quarter today.

The financial services division of Reliance Industries Ltd., the largest company in the nation based on market capitalization, Jio financial services (JFS). The largest private lender in India, HDFC Bank's insurance division, HDFC Life Insurance.

Other significant companies like Angel One, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC Asset Management Company, and others are anticipated to release their first-quarter results.

Jio financial q4 results

Jio Financial Services reported a 6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 310.6 crore in Q4 FY24 over the previous quarter (QoQ). Operational revenue climbed 1 per cent QoQ to Rs 418.1 crore from Rs 413.6 crore in Q3 FY24.

Jio financial share price |

Net interest income (NII) increased from Rs 269 crore in Q3 FY24 to Rs 281 crore in Q4 FY24, a 4.5 per cent QoQ increase.

Jio Financial Services share price was trading around Rs 350 on the previous closing of Indian bourses.

HDFC Life Insurance Q4

Results for Q4 of FY24, show a sharp rise in sales and profit. The company announced a 13.73 per cent increase in profit and a 27.81 per cent increase in revenue year over year.

On a quarterly basis, HDFC Life Insurance Company saw a 12 per cent increase in profit and a 4.39 per cent increase in revenue.

Selling, general, and administrative costs decreased significantly, by 39.67 per cent on a quarterly basis and by 59.27 per cent on an annual basis. The company's operating income increased by 64.59 per cent year over year and by 21.8 per cent quarter over quarter, indicating a positive trend.

The banking giant HDFC Bank's insurance arm, 'HDFC Life Insurance', closed at Rs 635 on the previous business day.

