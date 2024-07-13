HDFC Bank's 14-Hour System Upgrade On July 13; Netizens React | Image used for representational purpose only

HDFC Bank, one of country's leading financial institutions, is set to upgrade its Core Banking System (CBS) on Saturday (July 13). The system upgrade will start at 3:00 AM and end at 4:30 PM on Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of the upgrade and how it will affect banking services

1. Some services, including UPI transactions and Net Banking for FASTag recharges, will be temporarily disrupted.

2. Card transactions at stores and online, as well as ATM withdrawals, will although continue but with some certain limitations.

3. The bank has set scheduled upgrade which began at 3:00 AM, today and end at 4:30 PM on July 13.

4. The UPI service will be unavailable from 3:00 AM to 3:45 AM and from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM on July 13.

5. Although, there will be no impact on transactions, but recharges via HDFC Bank Net Banking and auto-recharge from HDFC Bank accounts will be unavailable.

6. Customers can withdraw cash using their HDFC Bank debit card (up to a restricted amount) or credit card. The account balance displayed will be as of 7:30 PM on Friday, July 12, 2024.

The Bank has planned this upgrade on the second Saturday, a bank holiday, to minimise inconvenience to the customers.

The bank also assured its customers that essential services like hotlisting cards and resetting PINs will remain functional during the upgrade.

Netizens Reaction

An X user, responded, "@HDFC Bank are you really serious ? Who keeps this much of downtime that too in usual hours ? I seriously have no clue how we are supposed to survive till 4:30 and you guys need to plan your strategies using senses please."

What the heck is this ?@HDFC_Bank are you really serious ?

Who keeps this much of downtime that too in usual hours ?



I seriously have no clue how we are supposed to survive till 4:30 and you guys need to plan your strategies using senses please 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G9YS3z6PKB — Amit Rajput (@itsrajputamit) July 13, 2024

Another user added, "POV: You thought you will Phonepe after eating but you have HDFC bank account."

POV: You thought you will Phonepe after eating but you have HDFC bank account pic.twitter.com/Jk1stxPgoN — yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) July 13, 2024

"@HDFC Bank What's wrong with you... Bombarding with same promotional msg even before 8am. Already frustrated with your calls ... And this is a new harassment...," wrote another X user.

"Can't access my own money because Citibank is being taken over by Axis Bank, blocking all payment options till 15th July. To make it worse, HDFC is down for maintenance until 4:30 PM. The banking system feels like a mess right now," added another user.

@HDFC_Bank

What's wrong with you...

Bombarding with same promotional msg even before 8am.

Already frustrated with your calls ... And this is a new harassment...#HDFCneverCares pic.twitter.com/AlXtndYfoQ — Vamshikrishna (@vamshi2112) July 13, 2024