Bakrid Bank Holiday 2023: Banks To Remain Closed On June 29 In These Cities

The festival of Bakrid will be celebrated in India on Thursday, June 29 2023. On this occasion banks will be closed in different cities of the country, according to the recent update from the Reserve Bank of India. However, the online banking services will function as per usual.

RBI on Monday announced that the holiday that was earlier scheduled for June 28 has been moved to June 29. Even the share markets will be closed on Thursday.

All the holidays have been categorised into four distinct categories by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. The categories include Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks Closing Accounts and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Bakrid bank holiday on June 29

The cities that will be observing Bakrid bank holiday on June 29 include Mumbai, Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Nagpur, Thiruvananthapuram, New Delhi, Kanpur, Srinagar, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Imphal, Shimla, Jaipur, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Agartala, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jammu, Aizawl, Ranchi, Panaji, Hyderabad, Patna, Dehradun and Chennai.

Bank holidays in July

Public and private banks in the next month will be shut for close to 15 days that include second and fourth Saturday and Sundays. The banks will be closed for Muharram, Ashoora, Guru Hargobind Ji's birthday and Ker Pooja.