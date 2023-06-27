Share Market To Remain Shut On June 29 On Account Of Bakrid |

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE have revised their closure date from June 28 to June 29 (Thursday), in observance of Eid al-Adha (also Known as Bakrid).

The wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion trading will also remain closed and the trading activities will not take place in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

The Sensex at 12:11 pm IST were at 63,178.77, up by 208.77 points and Nifty50 up 58.40 points at 18,749.60.

