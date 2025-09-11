 Central GST Field Officers To Submit Monthly Report Of Price Change In 54 Commonly Used Items After New GST Rates Take Effect
In a letter to Principal Chief Commissioners of CGST zones, the ministry said the first report on the comparative details of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of these commodities brand-wise will have to be submitted to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) by September 30.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The finance ministry has asked Central GST field officers to submit monthly report of price change in 54 commonly use items, like butter, thermometer and toys, after the new lower GST rates are implemented from September 22.

The GST Council in its meeting on September 3 had decided to reduce tax rates on 375 items. It also decided to make GST a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 per cent from the current four-tier slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. The new rates will be effective September 22.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

