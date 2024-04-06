Ather Rizta Debuts in India, Priced at Rs 1.10 Lakh

Ather Rizta |

Ather Energey has finally launched its long-awaited Rizta electric scooter in India. The basic Ather Rizta S variant starts at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This scooter is the most affordable electric option from Ather. The new Rizta shares lightweight aluminium frame with the 450 model but has a different style and weighs more.

In terms of looks, the Ather Rizta has a rounded design and the longest seat in its category, making it perfect for families. At the front, it has a LED headlamp, and it also features a flat seat with pillion backrest, a 12-inch alloy wheel, and a slim wraparound tail-light. Like, the 450X, it has a digital instrument cluster. Both variants of the scooter have a backrest and are available in seven colors.

The Ather Rizta's design isn't just eye-catching; it's designed to appeal to a wide range of people, regardless of age or style preferences. Notably, it's the largest scooter in Ather's lineup, measuring 900 mm in length. This generous size translates into the most spacious seat available on any scooter in India, promising comfort for riders of all sizes. Moreover, the ample space under the seat makes it convenient for storing everyday essentials like groceries, umbrellas, and work bags. Additionally, the scooter features a front storage bin, providing a handy spot for items such as wallets, spare change, and cleaning cloths.

Ather Rizta - Launched In India

Besides sharing some design elements and its platform with the 450 range, the new Ather Rizta also uses the same battery pack. But, it has a slightly less powerful mid-drive motor compared to its sibling. Unlike other models, the Rizta doesn’t have the ‘Wrap’ ride mode. It comes with two battery options: 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh, claiming ranges of 123 km and 160 km respectively, certified by IDC (Indian Driving Cycle).

The base model of the Rizta is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, for those opting for the higher-end Z variant, prices start from Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.9 kWh model and go up to Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 3.7 kWh model. With this pricing strategy, Ather aims to cater to a diverse range of customers with varying preferences and budgets. The Ather Rizta competes directly with popular electric scooters like the Ola S1 and the TVS iQube series.