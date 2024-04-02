Not An April Fool's Joke: Ola Shows Off Its AI-Powered Autonomous Electric Scooter, 'Solo'

Ola which has made large strides in the direction of reinforcing its capabilities in the EV two-wheeler sector has come out with an ace in the highly competitive sector. 'Ola Solo' according to the company is the country's first full autonomous, that is powered by Artificial Intelligence or AI.

The company that started its 'journey' with its ride-hailing services, Ola Cabs, has forayed into other sectors that is driven by technology. Ola Cabs over the years, despite all the controversies has become one of the major players in the online cab market, alongside American giant, Uber.

The company keeping in line with its faith on advanced tech, has also jumped into the bandwagon of the AI wave, that has swept the world with ChatGPTs and Bards of the world.

The company launched its own chatbot, Krutrim. As a continuation of investment in the same, the company appear to put two of its strengths, electric vehicle production and AI together, with 'Solo'.

Not just an April fools joke!



We announced Ola Solo yesterday. It went viral and many people debated whether it’s real or an April fools joke!



While the video was meant to provide a laugh to people, the technology behind it is something we’ve been working on and have… pic.twitter.com/4AUEqtPBGW — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 2, 2024

In a video posted online, the scooter can be seen navigating its way on its own, 'Solo'.

The solo ride comes with some more additional features, some of them include a multilingual voice interface, powered by Krutrim's AI technology, facilitating interaction in 22 languages.

The vehicle also has a facial recognition tech for the helmet activation.

The scooter also comes with some very intriguing modes, one of the modes is called the 'Vishram Mode', this aids the rider, when in trouble, as it locates the nearest hypercharger, when the vehicle is running low on energy.

Then comes 'Summon Mode' which will bring about a dramatic change in the way we travel, as this mode will allow users to 'summon' Solo to pick them up.

Another mode that is a part of this package is called 'Human Mode'. This mode, as perhaps the name suggests would allow interaction with others, while on the ride.