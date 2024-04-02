PepsiCo India To Invest Rs 1,266 Crore In New Flavour Manufacturing Facility In Ujjain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of its expansion strategy in the country, PepsiCo India announced on Tuesday, about its plan to invest Rs 1,266 crore in setting up a new flavour manufacturing facility in Ujjain. The plant, spread across 22 acres, will boost PepsiCo's beverage production in India and create job opportunities, benefiting the local economy. Construction is set to begin in 2024, with operations expected to commence in early 2026.

"With support from the Madhya Pradesh government, we aim to strengthen our presence and make a positive impact on the region's socio-economic development," said PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha. This new facility will be PepsiCo's second flavour manufacturing unit in India, aiming to meet the growing demand for beverages while upholding quality and sustainability standards.

PepsiCo India Senior Vice President, Beverages George Kovoor highlighted the company's commitment to sustainability, with the new plant operating entirely on renewable energy sources and reducing carbon emissions by 1.9 metric tonne per day. The facility will also prioritise water efficiency, aiming for 90% overall efficiency and replenishing 100% of the water used.

PepsiCo's first flavour manufacturing facility in India is located in Channo, Punjab. This investment aligns with PepsiCo's global sustainability goals, emphasising responsible resource management and environmental stewardship.