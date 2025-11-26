Ravelcare Launches ₹24-Crore SME IPO, Price Band Set At ₹123-130 Per Share

Ravelcare, a digital-first beauty and personal care brand, will open its Rs 24.10 crore SME IPO on December 1. |

Mumbai: Ravelcare, a Mumbai-based digital-first beauty and personal care brand, announced that its Rs 24.10 crore SME IPO will open for public subscription on December 1, 2025, and close on December 3. Anchor investor bidding will begin on November 28. The company has set a price band of Rs 123-130 per equity share.

Fresh Issue and Utilisation of Proceeds

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue, comprising up to 18.54 lakh equity shares. Net proceeds will be deployed strategically, including Rs 11.5 crore for marketing and brand promotion and Rs 7.8 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Mauje-Peth in Amravati. The remaining funds will support general corporate purposes.

About Ravelcare

Founded in 2018, Ravelcare operates through a direct-to-consumer digital model, offering a wide range of haircare, skincare, and bodycare products. It leverages e-commerce marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms to reach customers across India and select international markets, including the UAE, Australia, Canada, Germany, the US, and Saudi Arabia.

Financial Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, Ravelcare reported revenue of Rs 14.4 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3.2 crore. For FY25, the company posted revenue of Rs 24.98 crore with a PAT of Rs 5.25 crore, reflecting steady growth.

Listing and Management

The company’s shares are proposed to list on the BSE SME platform. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, overseeing the issue and subscription process.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer, or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Investors should conduct their own due diligence before participating.