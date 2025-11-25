 Exato Technologies IPO Ignites Grey Market With 57% GMP, Shares Expected To List Near ₹220 Before Official Opening
Exato Technologies IPO Ignites Grey Market With 57% GMP, Shares Expected To List Near ₹220 Before Official Opening

Exato Technologies’ IPO opens on 28 November, but the stock is already strong in the grey market with a 57 percent GMP. Priced at Rs 140, shares may list near Rs 220. The Rs 37.45 crore issue closes on 2 December, with allotment on 3 December and listing on 5 December. Retail investors must invest Rs 2.8 lakh for two lots.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Exato Technologies Grey Market Turns Hot Before IPO Opens.

Mumbai: Another company is ready to launch its IPO—Exato Technologies. The public issue will open for bidding on 28 November, but before the IPO has even begun, the company’s shares are already making strong waves in the grey market.

Exato Technologies is trading at a premium of more than 57 percent, showing high investor excitement. The IPO will remain open for subscription until 2 December, and the total size of the issue is Rs 37.45 crore.

IPO Price at Rs 140, But GMP at Rs 80

The price of each share in Exato Technologies' IPO is Rs 140. However, in the grey market, the shares are trading at a premium of Rs 80. Based on this current grey market premium (GMP), the estimated listing price could be around Rs 220.

The company’s shares are expected to be listed on 5 December 2025, on the BSE SME platform. The allotment of shares may be finalized on 3 December.

Exato Technologies is promoted by Apoorv K. Sinha and Swati Sinha, and before the IPO, they hold 75.85 percent stake in the company.

Retail Investors Can Apply for Only 2 Lots

For retail investors, the minimum investment rule is slightly different. They can apply for only two lots, and each lot contains 1,000 shares. This means retail investors must invest in 2,000 shares, costing Rs 2,80,000 in total.

Exato Technologies was founded in 2016. It works as a customer transformation partner and provides technology-based solutions that help improve customer engagement and operational efficiency. The company offers a wide range of services, including CX & Analytics, Unified Communications & Infrastructure, and Exato IQ.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Market trends, GMP figures, and IPO details may change. Investors must evaluate risks before investing.

