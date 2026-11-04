Arisinfra Solutions Sees Quarterly Profit Jump 50% Amid Expanding Infrastructure Business, H1 Revenue Rises 32% While ₹2,817 Crore Developer Services Order Book Signals A Strong Project Pipeline

Arisinfra Solutions |

Mumbai: Arisinfra Solutions reported a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax to ₹22.8 crore for the second quarter of FY27, supported by growth across its contract manufacturing and developer services businesses.

The company's unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, also showed strong revenue expansion and higher half-yearly profitability.

Profit Growth

For the first half of FY27, Arisinfra Solutions reported profit after tax of ₹42.9 crore, compared with ₹20.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. The increase reflects stronger earnings during the April-September period. Quarterly profit after tax stood at ₹22.8 crore, registering 50 per cent growth over Q2 FY26.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations increased 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹598.5 crore during H1 FY27, against ₹453.3 crore previously. The company recorded higher contributions from its contract manufacturing and Developer as a Service businesses. These operations have emerged as important revenue contributors within the company's business portfolio.

Manufacturing Expansion

Contract manufacturing revenue surged 72 per cent to ₹329.2 crore during the first half. Reserved manufacturing capacity reached 11.7 million tonnes across 23 partner plants. The expansion reflects the company's growing manufacturing network and capacity arrangements.

Developer Services

The Developer as a Service business generated revenue of ₹55.2 crore during H1 FY27. The segment reported an EBITDA margin of 60 per cent, indicating strong operating profitability within this business.

Read Also Arisinfra Solutions Teams Up With Wadhwa Group For ₹650 Crore Panvel Township Push

Order Book

As of October 31, 2026, the Developer as a Service live order book stood at ₹2,817 crore in gross development value. The portfolio comprised 15 projects, reflecting the scale of the company's development pipeline.

Management Outlook

Chairman and Managing Director Ronak Morbia said contract manufacturing and developer services now contribute approximately two-thirds of the company's revenue. The results highlight Arisinfra Solutions' expanding operations, improving profitability and growing project portfolio. Future performance will depend on project execution, manufacturing activity and sustained revenue generation across business segments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.