 Arisinfra Subsidiary Unitern Bags Third Transcon Group Mandate, Boosting DaaS Portfolio To ₹2,750 Crore GDV
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Arisinfra Subsidiary Unitern Bags Third Transcon Group Mandate, Boosting DaaS Portfolio To ₹2,750 Crore GDV

Arisinfra Solutions' subsidiary, Unitern, has secured a Developer-as-a-Service mandate worth approximately ₹250 crore for Transcon Ramdev Plaza Phase II in Santacruz, Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Arisinfra Subsidiary Unitern Bags Third Transcon Group Mandate, Boosting DaaS Portfolio To ₹2,750 Crore GDV
Arisinfra Solutions |

Mumbai: Arisinfra Solutions Ltd. announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions Private Ltd. (Unitern), has been appointed as the Developer-as-a-Service (DaaS) partner for Transcon Ramdev Plaza Phase II in Santacruz (West), Mumbai.

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Project Details

The Transcon Ramdev Plaza Phase II project has a potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately ₹250 crore. It comprises retail shops and small-office formats, offering around 0.56 lakh sq ft of RERA carpet area for free sale.

Mandate Scope

Under an 18-month, end-to-end mandate, Unitern will manage the project's completion and facilitate the supply of all construction materials through the ARIS platform. The mandate also includes sales, channel partner management, collections, and lender management.

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Management Commentary

Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO of Arisinfra Solutions Ltd., said that the third mandate from Transcon validates the DaaS model. He added that the CATALYST module helps accelerate sales and closure for projects nearing completion, creating liquidity for developers and lenders.

Kirti Kedia, Promoter of Transcon Group, said that extending the partnership to Phase II allows their team to focus on approvals and tenant management while Unitern drives execution and sales.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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