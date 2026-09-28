Arisinfra Solutions To Acquire 16% Additional Stake In Buildmex-Infra For ₹60 Crore

ARISINFRA Solutions |

Mumbai: Arisinfra Solutions Limited announced on Saturday that it will acquire an additional 16% stake in its material subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra Private Limited, for ₹60 crore. This acquisition will raise Arisinfra's total holding in Buildmex-Infra to 92%.

Acquisition Details

The acquisition involves 16,000 equity shares. The company expects the transaction to be completed by September 30, 2026.

Subsidiary's Growth

Buildmex-Infra procures, trades, and distributes construction materials. Its revenue increased from ₹17.93 crore in FY24 to ₹70.36 crore in FY25, and further to ₹179.03 crore in FY26.

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Financial Impact

The company expects its trade deposits and advances to reduce by a corresponding ₹60 crore. This will prevent the acquisition from affecting Arisinfra's overall cash position.

Management Commentary

Ronak Morbia, Chairman and Managing Director, Arisinfra Solutions, said that increasing ownership in Buildmex-Infra is a deliberate, long-term decision. Morbia stated that the company sees significant headroom for growth and margin expansion in the business.

Transaction Type

The shares are being acquired from Buildmex-Infra’s existing minority shareholder.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.