CM Satheesan Receives Assurance On Movement Of Construction Materials From Tamil Nadu

CM Satheesan Receives Assurance |

Thiruvananthapuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has assured Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan that his government will consider exempting Kerala from restrictions on the movement of construction materials, including metal (limestone), to other states, offering a possible relief to Kerala’s construction sector, which is heavily dependent on supplies from Tamil Nadu.

This was informed by the office of CM Satheesan on Friday. The assurance came during a meeting between Satheesan and Vijay on the sidelines of the Southern Zonal Council meeting at Mahabalipuram.

Kerala Industries Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty was also with Satheesan during the meeting.

CM Satheesan pressed for a special exemption for Kerala, pointing out the state’s unique geographical and economic circumstances and its dependence on neighbouring Tamil Nadu for several essential construction materials.

The Tamil Nadu government had recently imposed restrictions on the transportation of construction materials, including metal, to other states.

The move had raised concern in Kerala, where any disruption to the inflow of such materials could have a direct impact on construction costs and availability.

CM Satheesan had earlier written to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister seeking reconsideration of the restrictions.

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During their meeting, he reiterated the demand that Kerala should be kept outside the ambit of the curbs.

According to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office, the two states have agreed to hold further discussions on the matter and arrive at an appropriate decision soon.

The assurance from CM Vijay has raised hopes in Kerala that the restrictions may not be applied to supplies destined for the state.

The issue assumes significance as Tamil Nadu remains a major source of construction materials for Kerala.

Any prolonged restriction on inter-state movement could put additional pressure on material prices and consequently affect the construction sector, already facing high input costs.

The Kerala government is now expected to pursue the matter through further discussions with Tamil Nadu authorities.

For Kerala, the immediate priority is to secure a formal exemption from the restrictions and ensure the uninterrupted movement of construction materials from Tamil Nadu.

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