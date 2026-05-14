Senior Congress Leader V.D. Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister: Take A Look At His Academic Journey

X @THKerala

Kerala: Senior Congress leader V. D. Satheesan has been named as the next Chief Minister of Kerala, marking a significant political moment in the state. Over the years, Satheesan has built a reputation as an articulate legislator and experienced political leader. Apart from his political career, his educational qualifications reflect a strong academic foundation in social sciences and law.

Educational Background Of V.D. Satheesan

Satheesan completed his early schooling at Panangad High School in Kerala. After finishing his school education, he pursued his undergraduate studies at Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

He later went on to complete his post-graduation in Social Work (MSW) from Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, one of Kerala’s well-known institutions for social science education.

His academic journey did not stop there. Satheesan then pursued law studies and obtained his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Kerala Law Academy Law College. He further specialised in law by completing a Master of Laws (LLM) from Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Legal career before politics

Before becoming a full-time political figure, Satheesan practised as a lawyer in the Kerala High Court for nearly a decade.

Political Journey

Satheesan has been one of the senior-most faces of the Congress in Kerala politics and has served in several important roles within the party and the state assembly over the years. His elevation as Chief Minister is being viewed as a major development for the Congress leadership in the state.