 CM Joseph Vijay Directs Withdrawal Of Cases Filed Against Anti-NEET Student Protesters
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CM Joseph Vijay Directs Withdrawal Of Cases Filed Against Anti-NEET Student Protesters

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to withdraw all cases registered against students who protested against the NEET examination. School Education Minister A. Rajmohan said the move was taken on the directions of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, with further details on the decision to be announced soon.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 02, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
CM Joseph Vijay Directs Withdrawal Of Cases Filed Against Anti-NEET Student Protesters
CM Joseph Vijay Directs Withdrawal Of Cases Filed Against Anti-NEET Student Protesters | X

Chennai: The cases registered against students who had protested against NEET will be withdrawn, Tamil Nadu Minister A Rajmohan said on Sunday. The decision came following a directive from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the School Education Minister said in a social media post.

Government announcement

"As per the directions of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, all cases registered against students who protested against the NEET examination will be withdrawn. Further details will be announced shortly."

"Heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he added.

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Backdrop to the decision

The move comes in the wake of the government facing flak from some sections over cases being filed against anti-NEET agitators who held protests after the CJP hit the streets in Delhi against the examination paper leak.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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