Arisinfra Bags Transcon UNO Mandate, ₹400 Crore Mumbai Project Gets 18-Month DaaS Engagement

Arisinfra's subsidiary has secured an 18-month DaaS mandate for Transcon UNO. |

Mumbai: Arisinfra Solutions Limited has secured a service order from Transcon Bellaviu Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle of Transcon Group, for providing DaaS services to the Transcon UNO residential project in Mumbai.

The mandate will be executed through Arisinfra's subsidiary, Arisunitern RE Solutions Private Limited, according to the company's regulatory disclosure dated September 29, 2026.

Rs 400 Crore Project

Transcon UNO is a residential apartment development located in Kalina, Mumbai, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 400 crore.

The engagement commenced on September 29 and will initially run for 18 months. The tenure can subsequently be extended with mutual consent between the parties.

The disclosure identifies Transcon Bellaviu as the entity awarding the order and classifies the mandate as a domestic service order.

Arisunitern To Execute Mandate

Arisunitern RE Solutions, a subsidiary of Arisinfra Solutions, will provide the DaaS services for the residential development. The filing, however, does not separately disclose the monetary consideration payable to Arisinfra or its subsidiary for providing these services.

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Instead, the company's disclosure under the section concerning the broad consideration or size of the order reiterates the project's estimated GDV of Rs 400 crore and the 18-month engagement period.

No Related-Party Link

Arisinfra also clarified that its promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in Transcon Bellaviu, the entity awarding the mandate.

The company further stated that the contract does not fall within the ambit of a related-party transaction.

The order adds another residential development mandate to Arisinfra's portfolio, with the subsidiary set to remain associated with the Transcon UNO project for at least the next year and a half.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before investing.