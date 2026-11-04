Aarti Drugs Q2 FY27 Earnings Shine As Profit Nearly Doubles To ₹82.8 Crore, Revenue Rises 27% To ₹828.8 Crore While 63% EBITDA Growth Signals Stronger Operating Performance

Aarti Drugs |

Mumbai: Aarti Drugs reported strong financial results for the second quarter of FY27, with profit after tax (PAT) rising approximately 83 per cent year-on-year to ₹82.8 crore, compared with ₹45.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 27 per cent to ₹828.8 crore during the July-September quarter, against ₹652.9 crore in Q2 FY26. The pharmaceutical company also reported improved operating profitability, supported by growth across its business segments.

Profit Growth

Aarti Drugs recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹137.9 crore, marking a 63 per cent increase from ₹84.4 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA margin expanded by 370 basis points to 16.6 per cent, indicating improved operating profitability. The company's net profit increased by ₹37.6 crore compared with the year-ago period.

API Business

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) segment remained a major revenue contributor during the September quarter. Revenue from the API business increased 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹604.5 crore. The segment continued to account for a substantial portion of the company's overall quarterly revenue.

Formulation Growth

Aarti Drugs also recorded strong growth in its pharmaceutical formulations business. Revenue from formulations climbed 58 per cent to ₹130 crore during Q2 FY27. The increase highlighted the segment's expanding contribution to the company's financial performance.

Chemical Revenue

The specialty chemicals business registered the highest percentage growth among the reported segments. Revenue from specialty chemicals surged 92 per cent to ₹71.8 crore, nearly doubling compared with the previous year.

Leadership Changes

The company also announced changes in its senior management following the retirement of Prakash Patil as Chairman, Managing Director and CEO on October 1, 2026. Rashesh Gogri assumed the position of Chairman, while Adhish Patil took charge as Managing Director.

Business Outlook

Aarti Drugs' September-quarter results reflected higher revenue, stronger operating earnings and improved margins. The performance of its API, formulations and specialty chemicals businesses will remain important factors to monitor in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.