Aarti Drugs Q4 Profit Rises 16% YoY To ₹55 Crore, Revenue Up 20% Over Q3

Aarti Drugs posted better Q4 FY26 earnings with profit rising 16 percent year-on-year. |

Mumbai: Aarti Drugs Ltd reported a strong performance in Q4 FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 15.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 55 crore from Rs 47.4 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 20 percent to Rs 720.3 crore compared to Rs 601.7 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit rose 36 percent from Rs 40.5 crore, while revenue grew 6.9 percent from Rs 673 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company’s total income stood at Rs 721.1 crore during the March quarter, higher than Rs 673.6 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 602.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax increased to Rs 70.4 crore from Rs 53.7 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 63 crore in the previous quarter.

Aarti Drugs’ expenses also increased during the quarter due to higher raw material and operating costs. Total expenses rose to Rs 650.7 crore from Rs 610.6 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 549.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 31.2 crore, while finance costs were Rs 9.3 crore during the quarter.

The company reported earnings per share of Rs 6.05 in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 4.44 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 5.88 in the same quarter last year. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the company rose to Rs 55 crore from Rs 40.8 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 47.4 crore a year ago.

The board approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. Auditors Gokhale & Sathe issued an unmodified opinion on the company’s standalone and consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited quarterly filings and is not investment advice.