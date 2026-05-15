Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 Profit Jumps 29% To ₹203 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹7,344 Crore

Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 29 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 202.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited reported a 29 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 202.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 156.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 4.4 percent to Rs 1,847.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,769.6 crore a year ago. Sequentially, profit surged from Rs 133 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue moderated slightly from Rs 1,876.3 crore. The company ended FY26 with consolidated revenue of Rs 7,344.9 crore and profit of Rs 674.8 crore.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ quarterly performance reflected stronger profitability despite higher operating expenses during the quarter. Total expenses increased to Rs 1,730.9 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 1,591.2 crore in the year-ago period, mainly due to higher employee benefit and other operational costs.

Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 438.9 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 393.6 crore a year ago. Other expenses also increased to Rs 648.7 crore from Rs 573.5 crore.

Sequential growth in earnings was aided by a significant deferred tax credit recognised during the quarter. Deferred tax adjustments contributed a credit of Rs 114.2 crore in Q4 FY26 against a deferred tax expense of Rs 2.1 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company said it reassessed recoverability of deferred tax assets and tax credits following amendments in the Finance Act, resulting in recognition of deferred tax assets aggregating Rs 100.3 crore.

The quarter also included exceptional charges linked to labour code implementation and the Sikkim manufacturing facility. Alembic recognised an incremental labour-code-related impact of Rs 6.4 crore for the quarter and Rs 48.6 crore for the full year.

Additionally, the company recorded a Rs 18.4 crore write-down relating to assets classified as held for sale at its Sikkim facility.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue rose 10.1 percent to Rs 7,344.9 crore from Rs 6,672.1 crore in FY25, while annual net profit increased 15.7 percent to Rs 674.8 crore from Rs 583.4 crore.

Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rs 34.33 against Rs 29.68 in FY25. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for FY26 compared with Rs 11 per share in the previous financial year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly filings and is not investment advice.