Arfin India Q4 Profit Surges Over 11-Fold To ₹6.8 Crore, Revenue Climbs 26%

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 618 crore compared with Rupees 615.8 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Arfin India Ltd reported a sharp rise in consolidated profitability for Q4 FY26, with net profit increasing more than 11-fold year-on-year to Rupees 6.8 crore, supported by stronger operating performance in its ferrous and non-ferrous metals business. Revenue from operations for the March quarter rose 26 percent to Rupees 193.2 crore from Rupees 153.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue improved from Rupees 188 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax rose from Rupees 5.1 crore.

Revenue Growth Drives Quarterly Earnings

Total income during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 193 crore compared with Rupees 154.7 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 188.1 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax increased sharply to Rupees 10.8 crore from Rupees 2.3 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rupees 7.8 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total expenses for the quarter rose to Rupees 182.2 crore from Rupees 152.4 crore a year ago, reflecting higher raw material consumption and operating costs linked to increased production activity. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rupees 172.3 crore during the quarter, while finance costs came in at Rupees 3.9 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased marginally to Rupees 2.5 crore compared with Rupees 2.4 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential Profitability Improves

Quarterly net profit rose 33.8 percent sequentially to Rupees 6.8 crore from Rupees 5.1 crore in Q3 FY26, while earnings per share improved to Rupees 0.40 from Rupees 0.30 in the preceding quarter and Rupees 0.03 in Q4 FY25.

The company reported total comprehensive income of Rupees 6.8 crore for Q4 FY26 against Rupees 70.9 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. Arfin India stated that it did not report any exceptional or extraordinary items during the quarter or full financial year.

FY26 Profit Increases

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 618 crore compared with Rupees 615.8 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year increased 68.9 percent to Rupees 15.5 crore from Rupees 9.1 crore in the previous financial year, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 23.7 crore from Rupees 14.4 crore.

The company’s consolidated net worth increased to Rupees 170.3 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 156.8 crore a year earlier. Total borrowings included Rupees 17.1 crore in long-term debt and Rupees 112.1 crore in current borrowings.

Subsidiary Investment And Dividend

During the March quarter, Arfin India subscribed to 7.5 crore equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Arfin Titanium & Speciality Alloys Ltd, through a rights issue. The board had earlier declared an interim dividend of Rupees 0.11 per equity share of face value Rupees 1 each during FY26.

The statutory auditors, Raman M. Jain & Co., issued an unmodified audit opinion on both standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results and company disclosures and is not investment advice.