Chambal Fertilisers Q4 Profit Rises 46% To ₹145 Crore, FY26 Revenue Climbs To ₹20,794 Crore

Chambal Fertilisers reported a 46 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 145 crore. |

Mumbai: Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd reported a 45.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 145.39 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 99.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 13.7 percent to Rs 2,785.03 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,448.73 crore a year ago. However, profitability moderated sequentially from Rs 564.54 crore recorded in Q3 FY26 as quarterly revenue also declined from Rs 5,898.26 crore.

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 2,813.63 crore against Rs 2,503.79 crore in Q4 FY25, while total expenses rose to Rs 2,622.46 crore from Rs 2,366.68 crore.

Profit before tax increased to Rs 191.17 crore from Rs 137.11 crore in the year-ago quarter. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 65.95 crore during the quarter, while depreciation expenses increased to Rs 90.08 crore.

Sequentially, Chambal Fertilisers saw a sharp moderation in earnings as Q4 revenue declined 52.8 percent from Rs 5,898.26 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit also fell 74.2 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 564.54 crore.

The decline was accompanied by lower purchases of stock-in-trade and softer segment profitability in complex fertilisers and crop protection businesses. Total expenses fell to Rs 2,622.46 crore from Rs 5,166.05 crore in Q3 FY26.

For the full financial year FY26, Chambal Fertilisers posted standalone revenue from operations of Rs 20,793.66 crore, up 24.9 percent from Rs 16,646.20 crore in FY25.

Net profit for the year rose 17.7 percent to Rs 1,949.67 crore compared with Rs 1,656.79 crore in the previous fiscal. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rs 48.66 against Rs 41.35 in FY25.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The company also recorded an estimated Rs 30.39 crore past service cost linked to implementation of new labour codes during the year.

Chambal Fertilisers said own manufactured fertilisers remained the largest contributor to segment revenue during FY26, while complex fertilisers revenue more than doubled year-on-year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.