Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q4 Profit Rises 19% To ₹1,626 Crore, FY26 Income Crosses ₹39,500 Crore

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings reported a 19 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated profit. | Image: Chola (Representative)

Mumbai: Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd reported a 19.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,625.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by strong growth across its lending and insurance businesses. Total income for Q4 FY26 rose to Rs 10,519.5 crore from Rs 9,009.4 crore a year ago, while sequential profit growth stood at 17.3 percent compared with Rs 1,385.8 crore in Q3 FY26. The company’s earnings momentum was supported by higher interest income and fee-based revenue growth.

Mumbai-based Cholamandalam Financial Holdings posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 10,366.2 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 8,913.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Interest income climbed to Rs 7,921.2 crore from Rs 6,709.5 crore, while fee and commission income increased to Rs 697.1 crore from Rs 534.6 crore. Gross premium income from the insurance business stood at Rs 2,208.6 crore during the quarter.

Sequentially, total income increased from Rs 10,084.1 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 10,519.5 crore in Q4 FY26, while profit before tax rose to Rs 2,142.1 crore from Rs 1,863.2 crore. Finance costs climbed to Rs 3,754.6 crore from Rs 3,648 crore in the preceding quarter, reflecting continued expansion in the lending portfolio.

However, impairment on financial instruments declined sequentially to Rs 852.1 crore from Rs 910.5 crore, helping support profitability. Earnings per share for the quarter rose to Rs 36.59 from Rs 33.32 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 32.68 in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, consolidated total income increased 18.3 percent to Rs 39,575.8 crore from Rs 33,459.9 crore in FY25. Annual consolidated profit after tax rose 15.7 percent to Rs 5,485.2 crore, while profit attributable to owners of the company grew to Rs 2,441.3 crore from Rs 2,173.7 crore in the previous year. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share for FY26.

The company also announced leadership changes, with CFO N Ganesh resigning effective June 14, 2026, and Shyam Shankar being appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Manager from June 15, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited Q4 FY26 financial results and is not investment advice.