IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY27 Net Profit More Than Doubles To ₹65 Crore, Revenue Up 40.1%

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals |

Mumbai: IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a 116.8 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹65 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026.

Revenue and EBITDA Growth

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 40.1 per cent to ₹795 crore in Q2 FY27. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) also saw a substantial rise of 79.6 per cent to ₹114.9 crore during the same quarter.

Margin Expansion

EBITDA margin expanded by 321 basis points year-on-year to 14.4 per cent in Q2 FY27. PAT margin increased by 290 basis points to 8.1 per cent, reflecting improved profitability.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of fiscal year 2027, revenue from operations stood at ₹1,551.3 crore, a 38.6 per cent increase over H1 FY26. PAT for H1 FY27 more than doubled, growing by 102.5 per cent to ₹129.5 crore.

Segmental Performance

The non-Ibuprofen portfolio within the Pharmaceuticals business registered approximately 70 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, accounting for 45 per cent of pharmaceutical revenue during the quarter, up from 38 per cent in Q2 FY26. The Chemicals business also recorded improved performance, with its EBIT contribution increasing to approximately 7 per cent from 1 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Management Commentary

Vikas Gupta, Joint Managing Director, said the company’s performance was supported by healthy demand across key products and improved operational efficiencies. He noted that a better product mix and operating efficiencies contributed to the EBITDA margin expansion.

Future Strategy

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals plans to focus on forward integration into CDMO and formulation manufacturing. The company aims for portfolio diversification, operational excellence, and expanding its presence in higher-value manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.