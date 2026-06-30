A-1 Limited Becomes Primary Authorised Dealer For Ishan Dyes, Expands Sulphur Chemicals Portfolio As Industrial Business Momentum Continues

A-1 Limited has been appointed as the Primary Authorised Dealer for Ishan Dyes. |

Ahmedabad: A-1 Limited has strengthened its position in the industrial chemicals business after being appointed as the Primary Authorised Dealer by Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Limited for its sulphur-based industrial chemicals.

The partnership will help A-1 Limited expand its product range and improve its presence in the fast-growing industrial chemicals market. It also builds on the strong business relationship between the two companies, which has generated business worth around Rs. 40 crore since February 2026.

Read Also Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Reports 70% Net Profit Growth In Q4 FY26

Under the dealership, A-1 Limited will supply a wider range of sulphur-based products. These include Sulphuric Acid (98% and 70%), Oleum (23% and 65%), and Chloro Sulphonic Acid.

These chemicals are widely used in industries such as fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, dyes, petrochemicals, and water treatment.

The company said the partnership will help it meet the growing demand for sulphur-based chemicals while ensuring a more reliable and steady supply to customers. The agreement also gives A-1 Limited better access to products manufactured by Ishan Dyes and Chemicals.

With a distribution network supported by more than 100 vehicles, A-1 Limited expects to improve deliveries, reach more customers, and create additional cross-selling opportunities across its existing client base.

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is known for manufacturing sulphur-based industrial chemicals and follows international quality and environmental standards. The company holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications for quality management and environmental practices.

Managing Director Harshadkumar Patel said the appointment reflects the confidence Ishan Dyes and Chemicals has in A-1 Limited's logistics and distribution capabilities. He added that the partnership will strengthen the company's position in the industrial chemicals sector while supporting long-term business growth.

The announcement comes after several major business wins for A-1 Limited. Recently, the company secured supply orders worth about Rs. 35 crore from leading industrial customers. It also signed a 10,000-metric-tonne nitric acid supply arrangement and received an industrial urea supply order worth Rs. 127.50 crore.

The company has also increased its stake in A-1 Sureja Industries to 51%, making it a subsidiary and marking its entry into the electric mobility business.

For FY26, A-1 Limited reported a 64.12% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs. 5.99 crore. Revenue from operations increased to Rs. 342.91 crore, while EBITDA grew 23.07% to Rs. 12.60 crore, reflecting steady growth and improved operational performance.