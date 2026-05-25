India Pesticides Reports 29% Revenue Growth To ₹271 Crore, PAT Up 41% In Q4

India Pesticides Limited reported 29 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 271 crore. |

Mumbai: India Pesticides Limited reported strong audited consolidated results for Q4 FY26, supported by higher demand for herbicides and improved operational performance across domestic and international markets. Total income for the quarter rose 29 percent year-on-year to Rupees 271 crore from Rupees 211 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit increased 41 percent to Rupees 31 crore compared with Rupees 22 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company also crossed the Rupees 1,000 crore annual revenue milestone for the first time during FY26.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, total income increased 18 percent from Rupees 229 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax rose 35 percent from Rupees 23 crore. EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood atRupees46 crore, up 31 percent from Rupees 35 crore in Q4 FY25 and 12 percent higher than Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 17.0 percent from 16.6 percent a year earlier, although it moderated from 17.9 percent in the previous quarter. EBIT rose 35 percent year-on-year to Rupees 41 crore, while earnings per share increased to Rupees 2.66 from Rupees 1.89 in Q4 FY25.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said performance was driven by strong demand for herbicides and intermediates, along with healthy volume growth across Indian and international markets. India Pesticides recorded nearly 29 percent volume growth during FY26, supported by improved capacity utilisation and strong order execution. Technical and API segments contributed 71 percent to total revenue during Q4 FY26, reflecting the company’s diversified product portfolio. The company also highlighted gains from process optimisation, backward integration, and operational efficiencies during the year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, total income increased 28 percent to Rupees 1,078 crore from Rupees 843 crore in FY25. EBITDA rose 45 percent to Rupees 194 crore, while net profit climbed 46 percent to Rupees 120 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 18.0 percent from 15.9 percent, while PAT margin expanded to 11.1 percent from 9.7 percent in FY25.

The company said it continued to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, expand product registrations, and invest in research and development to support future growth across agrochemical and pharmaceutical segments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.