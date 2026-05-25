Belrise Industries Reports 18% Rise In Q4 Net Profit, ₹2,552.8 Crore Year-On-Year Growth

Belrise Industries reported 12 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 2,552.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Belrise Industries Limited reported growth in revenue and profitability for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by higher sales in its automotive components business. Consolidated revenue from operations increased 12 percent year-on-year to Rupees 2,552.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 2,274.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated net profit rose 18 percent to Rupees 130.2 crore compared with Rupees 110.0 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 174.5 crore against Rupees 139.4 crore a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue grew 9.1 percent from Rupees 2,340.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit increased 6.8 percent from Rupees 122.0 crore in the previous quarter. Total consolidated expenses rose to Rupees 2,399.7 crore during Q4 FY26 from Rupees 2,196.7 crore in Q3 FY26 due to higher material and operating costs. However, finance costs declined to Rupees 45.5 crore from Rupees 50.2 crore sequentially, supporting overall profitability during the quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

Belrise continued to derive its core business from automotive components manufacturing. The company said its operating segment remains automotive components, while subsidiaries expanded aerospace-related activities during FY26. During the year, the company acquired aerospace-related equipment in France through subsidiaries. Diluted earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 1.53 compared with Rupees 1.69 in the corresponding quarter last year. The board also approved a proposal to raise up to Rupees 2,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 15 percent to Rupees 9,509 crore from Rupees 8,291 crore in FY25. Annual consolidated net profit increased 36 percent to Rupees 496.9 crore from Rupees 365.4 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax grew to Rupees 665.8 crore compared with Rupees 445.6 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.55 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.