Indian Energy Exchange Reports ₹274 Crore Consolidated PAT In H1 FY27, Electricity Volumes Jump 14.2%; Q2 PAT Climbs 12.9%

Mumbai: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced on Thursday, 29 October 2026, its unaudited consolidated financial results for the half year and second quarter ended 30 September 2026.

H1 FY27 Performance

For H1 FY27, IEX recorded consolidated revenue of ₹405.8 crore, marking a 10.4% increase from ₹367.4 crore in H1 FY26. Standalone PAT for the half year stood at ₹259.5 crore, up 10.6% from ₹234.7 crore in the previous year.

Q2 FY27 Results

In the second quarter of FY27 (Q2 FY27), IEX achieved 39.7 BUs in electricity volumes, an increase of 12.7% year-on-year. Consolidated PAT for Q2 FY27 rose by 12.9% to ₹139.2 crore, compared to ₹123.3 crore in Q2 FY26.

Q2 Financial Details

The company's consolidated revenue for Q2 FY27 was ₹203.0 crore, an increase of 10.7% from ₹183.3 crore in Q2 FY26. Standalone PAT for the quarter stood at ₹132.8 crore, a 9.2% increase from ₹121.6 crore in Q2 FY26.

Power Sector Update

India's power demand grew by 10.2% year-on-year to 897 BUs in H1 FY27, supported by industrial activity and irrigation demand. During Q2 FY27, electricity demand reached 502 BUs, an 11.5% year-on-year growth, driven by elevated temperatures and deficient monsoon rainfall.

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Market Prices

The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market during Q2 FY27 increased by 46% to ₹5.7 per unit compared to Q2 FY26. In the Real-Time Market, the average price rose by 49% to ₹5.2 per unit in Q2 FY27.

Gas and Carbon Exchanges

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded 69.5 million MMBtu in H1 FY27, a 71% increase from H1 FY26. IGX's profit after tax for H1 FY27 was ₹39.7 crore, up 67.4% from ₹23.7 crore in H1 FY26. In Q2 FY27, IGX's PAT reached ₹23.4 crore, a 144% increase from ₹9.6 crore in Q2 FY26. ICX Pvt Ltd issued 94 lakh I-RECs in H1 FY27, a 15% increase, with revenue of ₹4.4 crore, up 18.5%. For Q2 FY27, ICX issued 52 lakh I-RECs, a 38.4% increase, generating ₹2.3 crore in revenue, up 20.7%.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.