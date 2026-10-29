Fabtech Technologies Announced A Q2 FY27 PAT Of ₹15.02 Crore And Revenue Of ₹92.09 Crore, With An Order Book Of ₹900 Crore

Fabtech Technologies |

Mumbai: Fabtech Technologies Ltd. on Thursday reported its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹15.02 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company’s revenue from operations reached ₹92.09 crore for the same period.

Half-Yearly Performance

For the first half of FY27, Fabtech Technologies reported a PAT of ₹19.24 crore, with revenue from operations totalling ₹167.07 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) for H1 FY27 was ₹4.33.

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Margin Performance

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was ₹15.57 crore, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 16.0%. The PAT margin for the quarter was 16.3%. For H1 FY27, the EBITDA margin stood at 13.1% and PAT margin at 11.5%.

Order Book

The company has an existing order book of approximately ₹900 crore, providing visibility for the next 12 months. Additionally, prospective orders from Africa and Saudi Arabia worth ₹800-850 crore are under discussion.

Factors Affecting Margins

Higher freight and logistics costs, along with exceptional and non-recurring expenses for enhanced site security and protective measures, impacted profitability in H1 FY27. Increased raw material costs on a major vaccine project also contributed to margin pressures, the company said.

Growth Outlook

Fabtech Technologies expects to achieve an operational PAT margin objective of 8–9% for FY27. The company also noted that deferred orders have experienced delays but no cancellations have been recorded.

Operational Highlights

UAE operations showed strong order traction in Q2 FY27, with installation continuing under enhanced security. Africa initiatives are gaining momentum, focusing on cell and gene therapy and other advanced-technology facility projects, the company reported.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.