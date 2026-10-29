 InfoBeans Technologies Reports Strong Q2: PAT Up 16% To ₹26.3 Crore, Half-Year Revenue Crosses ₹322 Crore Mark
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InfoBeans Technologies Reports Strong Q2: PAT Up 16% To ₹26.3 Crore, Half-Year Revenue Crosses ₹322 Crore Mark

InfoBeans Technologies reported strong financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, with revenue growth and improved profitability across key metrics.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
InfoBeans Technologies Reports Strong Q2: PAT Up 16% To ₹26.3 Crore, Half-Year Revenue Crosses ₹322 Crore Mark
InfoBeans Technologies |

Mumbai: InfoBeans Technologies reported a 16% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter (July-September 2026) to ₹26.3 crore. Revenue for the quarter rose by 28% year-on-year to ₹165.8 crore, the company announced on October 28, 2026.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of fiscal year 2026 (April-September 2026), InfoBeans Technologies reported a 22% increase in PAT year-on-year to ₹47.9 crore. Revenue for the half-year period grew by 30% year-on-year to ₹322.6 crore.

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Operational Efficiency

EBITDA for the second quarter increased by 14% year-on-year to ₹40.5 crore. For the first half of the fiscal year, EBITDA grew by 18% year-on-year to ₹75.9 crore.

Strategic Developments

InfoBeans achieved Select Partner status in the Claude Partner Network Services Track. The company also received the EcoVadis Bronze Medal for sustainability performance, ranking in the top 35% globally.

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Client and Team Expansion

During the reporting period, InfoBeans onboarded three new clients and added 43 new team members. Co-founder Avinash Sethi said the company maintains its focus on cost optimisation and operational excellence.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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