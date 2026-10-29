InfoBeans Technologies Reports Strong Q2: PAT Up 16% To ₹26.3 Crore, Half-Year Revenue Crosses ₹322 Crore Mark

InfoBeans Technologies |

Mumbai: InfoBeans Technologies reported a 16% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter (July-September 2026) to ₹26.3 crore. Revenue for the quarter rose by 28% year-on-year to ₹165.8 crore, the company announced on October 28, 2026.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of fiscal year 2026 (April-September 2026), InfoBeans Technologies reported a 22% increase in PAT year-on-year to ₹47.9 crore. Revenue for the half-year period grew by 30% year-on-year to ₹322.6 crore.

Operational Efficiency

EBITDA for the second quarter increased by 14% year-on-year to ₹40.5 crore. For the first half of the fiscal year, EBITDA grew by 18% year-on-year to ₹75.9 crore.

Strategic Developments

InfoBeans achieved Select Partner status in the Claude Partner Network Services Track. The company also received the EcoVadis Bronze Medal for sustainability performance, ranking in the top 35% globally.

Client and Team Expansion

During the reporting period, InfoBeans onboarded three new clients and added 43 new team members. Co-founder Avinash Sethi said the company maintains its focus on cost optimisation and operational excellence.

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