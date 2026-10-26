Amba Shakti Steels Eyes Bigger Role In India's Infrastructure Growth, Tricore Technology & Green Energy Drive Expansion

Amba Shakti Steels is expanding its TMT bar manufacturing capabilities. |

New Delhi: As India accelerates infrastructure development, Amba Shakti Steels is strengthening its manufacturing capabilities, expanding its product portfolio and investing in renewable energy to capture emerging opportunities in the construction sector.

The company's Tricore brand billboards along the 210-km Delhi-Dehradun Expressway reflect its growing marketing ambitions and efforts to strengthen its presence in India's competitive steel industry.

From Muzaffarnagar To A Growing Steel Brand

The promoters of Amba Shakti Steels have been associated with the steel industry since 1974. The company was incorporated in 1989 and began production in 1993, when the Amba brand was established.

Over the years, the company expanded its manufacturing operations, particularly in thermomechanically treated (TMT) bars used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

In 2000, Amba Shakti introduced in-house induction furnaces for mild steel production, strengthening control over its manufacturing processes.

Further modernisation followed in 2014 with continuous casting technology, direct hot charging and rolling mill upgrades.

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A major expansion initiated in 2023 included high-speed rolling mills, high-capacity induction furnaces and advanced continuous casting machinery.

Tricore Technology Drives Product Focus

Amba Shakti's Tricore TMT bars form a key part of its product portfolio, offering grades such as Fe 500, Fe 500D, Fe 550 and Fe 550D.

According to the company, its manufacturing technology combines precision rolling with Thermex-based quenching and tempering to improve strength, ductility and bonding with concrete.

These characteristics are important for reinforcement steel used in buildings, bridges and other infrastructure projects.

Renewable Energy Shapes Future Expansion

Amba Shakti is also increasing its focus on renewable energy to reduce dependence on conventional power sources.

Its 60 MW captive solar plant became operational in April 2025, followed by a 4 MW rooftop solar facility commissioned in 2026.

The company expects to commission a solar-wind hybrid plant by the end of 2026, while another 60 MW captive solar project is planned for 2027.

As infrastructure demand expands, manufacturing efficiency, product quality and cleaner energy will remain crucial to Amba Shakti's long-term competitiveness.