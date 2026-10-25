Steel To Power Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Industrial Growth; AMNS India, VST Group Engage With 250 Industrial Customers | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To further strengthen the rapidly developing industrial ecosystem of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) and VST Group jointly organised a customer connect programme on Oct 22.

The event witnessed the participation of approximately 250 industrial customers from across the Marathwada region. Discussions focused on steel availability, evolving industrial requirements, supply chain challenges and expansion opportunities for local industries.

The programme was attended by Dinesh Piyush, Area Sales Head, AMNS India; Abhishek Srivastav, India Head, AMNS MSME Mart; Vikas Chotia, Regional Sales Head, AMNS India; and Sumeet Agarwal, Director, VST Group.

The primary objective of the initiative was to ensure a consistent supply of quality steel to the automotive, auto components, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), electrical panel, pre-engineered buildings (PEB) and engineering industries in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and its surrounding areas, while developing services tailored to their specific requirements.

During the programme, representatives of AMNS India and VST Group presented information on their range of steel products, production capabilities, quality standards, technological advancements and customer-oriented supply systems. Special emphasis was placed on the applications of hot-rolled (HR), cold-rolled (CR/CRCA) and galvanised (GP) steel across various industrial sectors, along with the processing facilities required to meet specific customer needs.

Customers raised queries regarding the availability of specific steel grades, requirements for different thicknesses and widths, minimum order quantities, delivery timelines and the fulfilment of smaller but recurring orders. Discussions were held on strengthening coordination between AMNS India and VST Group to identify suitable product options, processing facilities and supply planning solutions based on these requirements.

The proposed facility near Bidkin will focus on developing the capability to cut steel to specified lengths according to customer requirements. The facility is expected to benefit automobile companies, OEMs, electrical panel manufacturers, PEB businesses and other engineering companies.