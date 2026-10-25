Pune: Waive Crop Loans Fully, Provide ₹25,000 Diwali Aid To Drought-Hit Farmers, Says MLC Satej Patil | FPJ

Pune: Congress leader Satej aka Bunty Patil on Sunday demanded a complete waiver of crop loans and immediate financial assistance of ₹25,000 to farmers affected by drought-like conditions across Maharashtra, accusing the state government of failing to provide adequate relief.

Addressing his first press conference in Pune after the closely contested Gokul milk union election in Kolhapur, Patil also raised concerns over alleged harassment by microfinance companies, large-scale tree felling at Bhimashankar and Karjat, alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, the Shaktipeeth Highway project and the next steps in the Gokul administration.

Patil said, “Farmers in these 265 talukas have taken crop loans worth ₹30,000 crore to ₹40,000 crore. If the crops themselves have failed and farmers have no income, what is the benefit of restructuring their loans? Our demand is that 100% of crop loans should be waived.”

He alleged that the government had delayed the implementation of drought-related measures, claiming that the first trigger based on June and July rainfall should have been activated earlier and the proposal for central assistance should have been sent before Oct 5.

Patil said, “Giving ₹5,000 as Diwali assistance is making a mockery of Maharashtra’s farmers. The government should immediately provide at least ₹25,000 so that farmers can support their families and celebrate Diwali.”

Seeks Action Against Microfinance Firms

Patil demanded strict action against microfinance companies suspected of harassing farmers over loan repayments. Citing the death of Nanded farmer Chandrakant Shinde, who had reportedly borrowed ₹10,000, he alleged that a finance company had taken the farmer from his home and that his body was found at the company’s office the following day.

“No case has been registered yet. A case of culpable homicide should be registered against the company,” Patil said, demanding an investigation into the seven companies he referred to, their blacklisting and action against them, including a review of their licences by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

He questioned the government’s oversight of microfinance lenders, saying its assurances that banks would not recover loans from distressed farmers raised questions about how such companies could allegedly continue coercive recovery practices.

Patil also cited the reported suicide deaths of 760 farmers in Marathwada over nine months, calling the figure alarming.

Flags Tree Felling, Opposes Projects Harming Environment

Raising environmental concerns, Patil alleged that around 2.5 lakh trees were being cut in connection with projects at Bhimashankar and Karjat, claiming that environmental rules were being disregarded to benefit private companies.

“Our opposition is not to industries or development projects coming to Maharashtra. We want industries that generate employment without destroying nature. Why should projects that damage the environment not be taken elsewhere?” he said, alleging that projects benefiting companies from Gujarat were being prioritised.

He also criticised the government’s approach to the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway and other projects, alleging that financial interests were driving decisions instead of public welfare.

Questions Electoral Rolls, Demands Transparency

On electoral rolls, Patil questioned the reported increase of around 45 lakh votes between the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024. He alleged that Form 7, used to raise objections to the inclusion of voters, had been printed in the names of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and claimed that instructions were being issued to seek the deletion of thousands of names in constituencies.

He called for transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, urging election authorities to share deletion objections with all political parties represented at polling booths.

He said, “Where a complaint is made to delete a voter’s name, information should be given to the other parties as well. Otherwise, there could be indiscriminate attempts to delete names.”

Patil also referred to the Congress’s nationwide ‘Desh Bachao’ campaign, announcing that review meetings would be held in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural Pune ahead of a rally led by Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila Maidan on Nov 1.

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Confident Of Smooth Gokul Transition

On the Gokul election, Patil said the mandate of Kolhapur’s 5.5 lakh farmers was in favour of his panel and urged the opposition group to cooperate in running the institution. His panel secured 13 of the 25 director positions.

“The mandate has already been given by the people. In a democracy, even a victory by one vote is valid. I am confident that everyone will attend the Oct 29 meeting and cooperate in the interest of Gokul and its farmers,” he said.

Patil said the election should not lead to further disputes or another poll, adding that all 25 directors should work together for the institution’s development. He also warned that attempts to create technical hurdles could have repercussions for cooperative institutions across Maharashtra.