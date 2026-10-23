Pune School Horror As Class 9 Student Attacks Female Classmate With Knife In Balewadi, Detained | X - VaradBhatkhande

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A Class XI student allegedly attacked his female classmate with a knife at VIBGYOR School in Balewadi on Friday afternoon, injuring her face and body. The accused student, who is a minor, has been taken into custody by the police. The girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and her condition is stable.

According to the police, the attack took place around 2.15 pm. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute during a school trip to Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar on October 17 and 18.

#Pune: A Class 9 boy attacked his female classmate with a knife at VIBGYOR School, Balewadi, over a video of girls dancing shared on Instagram during a school trip to Panchgani-Mahabaleshwar. The girl is stable; police have taken the boy into custody. https://t.co/A7x4YcZkEk — Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) October 23, 2026

Dispute During School Trip

During a programme on the trip, the boy allegedly shared a video of girls dancing on his Instagram account. This led to a verbal altercation among the students, following which he had to delete the video. Police suspect that the boy held a grudge over the incident and attacked the girl on Friday.

Police Confirm Injuries And Investigation

Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar, in charge of Bavdhan Police Station, told The Free Press Journal that the girl sustained injuries to her cheeks, below her left eye and on other parts of her body.

He said the girl’s condition was stable and that doctors were treating her at the hospital. The police have recorded her statement, and the process of registering a case is underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav earlier said police officers were at the hospital and were recording statements. Both the victim and the accused are minors.

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School Expels Accused Student, Tightens Security

VIBGYOR Group of Schools expressed deep sadness over the incident and said its immediate focus was on the injured student and her family.

The school has expelled the accused student under its disciplinary rules. It has also introduced stricter security measures, including intensive bag checks for students in senior classes, to prevent similar incidents.

The school said it was cooperating with the authorities and that counsellors were providing emotional support to students affected by the incident. It also appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the minors involved.