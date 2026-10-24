Pune: Attempted Murder Case Registered After Class 9 Boy Stabs Girl At Balewadi's VIBGYOR School | X - VaradBhatkhande

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bavdhan police have registered an attempted murder case against a minor boy suspected of stabbing a female classmate at VIBGYOR School in Balewadi on Friday afternoon.

The case was registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the girl sustained injuries to her face and other parts of her body.

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According to the police complaint, the attack took place around 2.15 pm on Oct 23 in an open space on the seventh floor of the school. The suspect, a Class 9 student, allegedly attacked the girl with a knife near her left ear, cheek and chest, causing serious injuries.

The complaint states that the boy allegedly held a grudge against the girl after she asked him to delete a video featuring her and her friends during a school trip. Police have named one minor boy as the suspect in the case.

The boy has been detained by police and will be produced in front of Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), officials said. Both the injured girl and the suspect are minors.

Dispute Over Video During School Trip

The incident reportedly stems from a dispute during a school trip to Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar on Oct 17 and 18.

According to police, the boy allegedly posted a video of girls dancing during a programme on his Instagram account. This led to a verbal altercation among the students, following which he was asked to delete the video.

Police suspect that the boy attacked the girl at school on Friday over the dispute. The allegations are part of the complaint, and the investigation is underway.

The girl sustained injuries to her cheeks, below her left eye and other parts of her body. She was taken to a private hospital for treatment. Her condition was reported to be stable.

School Expels Student, Tightens Security

VIBGYOR Group of Schools expressed deep sadness over the incident and said its immediate priority was the injured student and her family.

The school has expelled the boy under its disciplinary rules. It has also introduced stricter security measures, including intensive bag checks for students in senior classes.

The school said it was cooperating with the authorities and that counsellors were providing emotional support to students affected by the incident. It also appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the minors involved.

Senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradeep Jadhav of Zone 2 and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vitthal Kubde of Hinjawadi Division, visited the scene as part of the investigation.

Assistant Police Inspector Balaji Thakur is investigating the case.