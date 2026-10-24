Pune: FIR Against Ex-BJP Corporator Over Demolition Of Constitution Memorial In Old Sangvi | Sourced

Pune: Sangvi police have registered a case against former BJP corporator Santosh Baban Kamble and two others over the alleged unauthorised demolition of the Constitution Preamble memorial at Samvidhan Chowk in Old Sangvi. The complaint estimates the damage to public property at around ₹5 lakh.

According to the complaint filed by Vijay Chandrakant Kamble, 52, the suspects allegedly used a JCB to demolish the circular structure at the chowk before 5.30 pm on Oct 14. The work was allegedly carried out without permission from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), its traffic department or any other department concerned. The complaint also states that no tender had been issued for the work.

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The Constitution’s Preamble was removed before the demolition and kept safely at a nearby Buddha Vihar, according to the complaint.

Sangvi police registered the case on Oct 21 under Sections 324(3), 324(5) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The other suspects are the JCB driver and owner, and a labourer. The police report states that further action will be taken as appropriate. It does not confirm any arrests.

₹10 Lakh Renovation Proposal Under Scrutiny

The demolition has triggered questions over whether work began before the necessary civic approvals were obtained.

According to earlier reports, the memorial was proposed to be renovated using ₹10 lakh from the fund of sitting BJP corporator Trupti Kamble, Santosh Kamble’s wife. However, the required administrative approvals and tendering procedures had reportedly not been completed when the structure was demolished.

Trupti Kamble has said that a letter seeking permission for the renovation was submitted to the civic body. She attributed the delay in approval to the model code of conduct in force for legislative council elections. She has also maintained that the Constitution’s Preamble was kept safely at the Buddha Vihar and denied that it was disrespected.

Santosh Kamble has reportedly said that the renovation proposal was awaiting approval. The status of the proposal and whether any formal work order or demolition permission had been issued remain key questions in the controversy.

Congress Launches Protest, Demands Restoration

The demolition has drawn protests from Congress leaders and social organisations, who have demanded an impartial investigation, legal action against those responsible and restoration of the memorial to its original form.

Congress leaders have also raised concerns over the removal of a structure displaying the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. An indefinite sit-in protest began at Samvidhan Chowk on Oct 22.

The case has drawn political attention because of the couple’s association with the BJP. However, the police complaint does not establish Trupti Kamble’s involvement in the alleged demolition.

The investigation is expected to examine the circumstances under which the structure was demolished and whether the required civic procedures were followed.