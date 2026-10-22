Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Identifies Encroachments Along 365 Drains, Prioritises 67 For Action; Awaits Funds

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has identified encroachments along 365 natural drains across the city and selected 67 for priority action, officials said on Thursday. However, the removal drive is yet to begin as the civic body awaits funds and approvals before starting the tender process. A survey conducted by the corporation's drainage and civil engineering departments found that encroachments and obstructions along natural waterways are contributing to waterlogging in low-lying areas during the monsoon. Of the 365 drains surveyed, 93 have reportedly been filled in or diverted.

The civic body plans to remove encroachments along the 67 priority drains in the first phase. It has also prepared a detailed project report (DPR) proposing the replacement of narrow pipes with larger-capacity box culverts to improve the flow of rainwater. The work will begin only after the Municipal Commissioner approves the proposal, funds are allocated and the tender process is completed. PCMC has not announced a timeline for the start or completion of the work.

PCMC Prepares DPR for 67 Priority Drains

The survey found that several natural drains have been covered or obstructed by construction. In some locations, narrow pipes have been installed in place of open drainage channels. Roads, parking areas and other structures have also been built over natural waterways.

These obstructions restrict the flow of rainwater during heavy rainfall, causing water to accumulate on roads and enter housing societies and other low-lying areas.

Following the survey, regional officers, executive engineers and civil engineering assistants were directed to identify encroachments within their respective jurisdictions. Based on their findings, the civic administration decided to prioritise 67 drains for the first phase of action. The remaining locations are expected to be taken up in phases.

The civil engineering department has prepared a DPR covering the existing condition of the 67 drains, the nature of encroachments, the proposed box culverts and the estimated costs.

Vinay Ohol, Joint City Engineer of PCMC, said the DPR was ready and the next steps would depend on approvals and the availability of funds.

“A DPR detailing the current status of the 67 drains targeted for first-phase action, the nature of encroachments, the cost of box culverts and relevant technical aspects is ready. Following approval and allocation of funds, the tender process will be executed,” Ohol said.

Drain Encroachments Remain a Challenge

The latest plan comes amid recurring complaints about waterlogging and flooding in Pimpri-Chinchwad during the monsoon.

According to available information, a report in June 2026 highlighted delays in removing encroachments from natural drains. It stated that PCMC had conducted a survey around two years earlier and spent money on the exercise but had failed to make even one drain completely free of encroachments by that point.

In August 2024, a survey had reportedly identified 21 natural drains obstructed by encroachments. It highlighted how construction and undersized pipes could restrict the movement of rainwater.

The civic body has also faced complaints about drain obstructions in industrial areas. In 2025, unauthorised structures along natural drains were reported in Bhosari Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, where industrialists complained that rainwater was entering factory premises and damaging machinery.

PCMC issued directions to officials in 2026 to clear drainage obstructions and remove encroachments as part of its monsoon preparedness measures. It also took action against specific obstructions, including the removal of an unauthorised structure and pipes from a stormwater drain in More Wasti.

The immediate challenge for the civic body is to move from identifying encroachments to implementing the proposed work. The release of funds, approval of the DPR and completion of the tender process will determine when the first phase can begin.