Pune Police Seize Narcotics Worth ₹17.20 Crore In Eight Months, Register 504 Cases | AI Representative

Pune: Pune City Police registered 504 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and seized narcotic substances worth ₹17.20 crore between Jan 1 and Aug 31, 2026, according to police statistics.

During the eight-month period, the police seized 375.402 kg of ganja, 5 kg and 587 grams of mephedrone (MD) and 14 kg of other narcotic substances. The total value of the seized drugs was estimated at ₹17,20,02,225, indicating the scale of drug-related enforcement action carried out in the city.

The statistics recorded 565 suspects in the 504 cases registered during the period. The seizures included a substantial quantity of ganja, along with MD, a synthetic drug commonly associated with illegal drug trafficking and distribution.

Pune City Police have been taking action against illegal narcotics-related activities. However, drug-related offences remain a concern for law enforcement agencies as they work to curb the illegal supply of narcotics.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhar Hasan told The Free Press Journal that dedicated teams had been deployed to detect and curb the illegal narcotics trade in the city.

"Dedicated teams have been deployed to detect and curb the illegal narcotics trade in the city. Accordingly, action has been taken. We appeal to citizens to inform the police about such illegal activities, and the police will take action against those involved," Hasan said.

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Meth Seizure Exposes Alleged International Drug Cartel

In a recent case, a methamphetamine seizure in Pune led the Maharashtra Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) to uncover an alleged international drug cartel involving foreign nationals suspected of living illegally in India using fake passports and visas.

The investigation began after police arrested a Pune-based real estate broker for allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

Following the seizure, the ANTF arrested eight people, including three foreign nationals, and recovered 134 grams of methamphetamine, 18 mobile phones, SIM cards, a laptop and a car. The total value of the seized contraband and other items was estimated at more than ₹51 lakh.

Special Inspector General of Police (ANTF) Jyotipriya Singh said the investigation into the local drug seizure exposed a larger alleged network. Further inquiries are underway to establish its international connections and possible links to other drug-related cases.