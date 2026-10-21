Pune: PMC Orders PMPML Depot Upgrades Ahead Of Massive Fleet Expansion | Video Screengrab

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed officials to upgrade Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus depots ahead of the planned addition of 2,500 buses. The work will focus on electricity supply, asphalt paving and boundary walls to improve parking, maintenance and security facilities. Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram issued the directions at a meeting held to review infrastructure at PMPML depots.

PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awad and civic officials attended the meeting. According to the plan, 1,000 buses will be added to the fleet by the end of March, followed by another 1,500 by March next year. The depot upgrades are intended to ensure that the transport undertaking can accommodate and operate the additional buses.

Poor Depot Conditions Pose Challenge

PMPML currently operates around 1,900 buses and carries 11 lakh to 12 lakh passengers daily. However, the existing fleet struggles to meet passenger demand. Commuters often face overcrowding, while frequent breakdowns affect bus availability.

The condition of several bus depots has also emerged as a concern. Inadequate space for repairs makes vehicle maintenance difficult. Some buses are parked on roads at night due to insufficient parking space, raising security concerns.

The civic administration has directed officials to improve basic infrastructure at the depots. Asphalt paving is expected to improve surfaces used for parking and bus movement. Electricity supply and boundary walls are also among the facilities to be provided.

The upgrades are important as the arrival of new buses alone may not resolve operational problems unless PMPML has enough space and facilities to park, maintain and deploy them.

₹750 Crore for 1,000 CNG Buses

PMPML is set to receive 1,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses through a procurement plan backed by ₹750 crore in contributions from public agencies.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will contribute ₹500 crore, while PMC will provide ₹150 crore and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will contribute ₹100 crore.

The transport undertaking is also set to receive 1,000 electric buses under the Central government's PM E-DRIVE scheme. These electric buses are separate from the 1,000 CNG buses planned under the funding arrangement involving the three civic and development authorities.

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Fleet Expansion Aims to Improve Public Transport

PMPML has been working to increase its fleet for several months as passenger demand continues to put pressure on its services. The addition of buses is expected to help address overcrowding and improve service availability across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

However, the number of buses that can be deployed will also depend on depot capacity, maintenance facilities and parking arrangements. PMC's latest directions seek to address these infrastructure requirements before the new vehicles arrive.

The effectiveness of the expansion will ultimately depend on how quickly the buses enter service and whether PMPML can maintain them and operate them regularly on routes with high passenger demand.