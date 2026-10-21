Pune VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Boy Attacked With Koyta Over ‘King Is Back’ WhatsApp Status In Talegaon Dabhade | Video Screengrab

Pune: A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after three minors allegedly attacked him with a koyta over a WhatsApp status reading “King Is Back” in Talegaon Dabhade on Tuesday evening. The attack took place around 5.15 pm on Oct 20 at the Aft Look garment shop near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, where the victim worked.

The suspects allegedly entered the shop and attacked him with a sharp weapon, causing injuries to his head and neck. Talegaon Dabhade police detained the three minor suspects and a fourth youth who allegedly helped transport them to and from the spot. They are being questioned as part of the investigation. The injured teenager was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said his condition was stable.

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Attack linked to WhatsApp status

According to the police, the dispute arose after the victim posted a WhatsApp status featuring youths who had recently been released from a juvenile observation home in connection with the murder of Prashant Shingade within the Talegaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police station limits.

The murder case was registered around three months ago. One of the youths released from the observation home was allegedly involved in that case.

The victim had posted the words “King Is Back” on Oct 19, reportedly after their release. The three minor suspects were allegedly angered by the status and decided to attack him.

According to the complaint, one of the suspects entered the garment shop and said he wanted to buy a pair of jeans. When the victim turned to fetch them, the suspect allegedly struck him on the head and neck with a koyta.

As the teenager tried to escape from the shop, the other two suspects allegedly shouted at their companion not to let him go. The first suspect then allegedly attacked him again.

Police detain four youths

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the attack and arranged for the injured boy to be taken to hospital. He underwent a CT scan and received treatment from an orthopaedic doctor.

Senior Police Inspector Kishore Patil, in-charge of Talegaon Dabhade police station, said three minors were allegedly directly involved in the attack. A fourth youth was detained on suspicion of helping them travel to and from the scene.

Police are investigating whether anyone else was involved in planning or carrying out the attack.

The police said no previous criminal case had been registered against the injured teenager. He lives with his parents in the area and worked at the garment shop to earn a living.

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Case registered under BNS and Arms Act

Talegaon Dabhade police registered a case under Sections 109(1), 126(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act, as recorded in the crime register.

Section 109(1) of the BNS deals with attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and the alleged role of each suspect.