Jenna Ortega Wears Handmade Steel Rod Dress With 6,500 Crystals For Klara And The Sun Screening

When it comes to red carpet fashion, Jenna Ortega rarely plays it safe, and her latest appearance proves that a little unconventional thinking can go a long way. The Wednesday actress arrived at the New York screening of Klara and the Sun in a gown that looked less like a traditional evening dress and more like wearable sculpture. Made with steel rods and thousands of sparkling crystals, the one-of-a-kind creation brought a dramatic, gothic edge to the occasion.

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Jenna Ortega turns steel into a wearable piece

Designed by Elias Matso from his Melt With Me collection, Jenna’s handmade gown was a jaw-dropping experiment in structure, texture and craftsmanship. At its centre was a sculpted corset bodice with a plunging halter-style W-neckline, creating a defined silhouette before giving way to a floor-length cascade of shimmering strands.

The gown’s construction was just as unconventional as its appearance. It combined cotton coutil and viscose jersey with hand-cut, tipped steel spiral boning. Adding to its sparkle were 6,500 crystal beads, each mounted on galvanised steel wire. Together, the materials gave the dress its distinctive balance of rigid structure and fluid movement.

A dramatic overlay of cascading beaded strands covered the length of the gown, catching the light as Jenna moved. It was a stunning take on the brutalist fashion aesthetic, where the construction itself becomes part of the visual statement.

Jenna Ortega reveals why she chose the unusual dress

The actress also shared the story behind the look, revealing that the designer had been saving the creation for her. Speaking to PEOPLE, Jenna said, “I’ve just met the designer, and he’s so special and so cool. His name is Elias. He is incredible. This is a one-of-one dress. It’s made out of steel rods. So it’s handmade, human-made, a lot of effort.”

She added, “He’s been holding onto this dress for me, and it’s perfect. It’s very fitting with the film, so I’m so grateful.”

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Minimal accessories, maximum impact

With a dress this intricate, the styling stayed deliberately understated. Jenna kept jewellery to a minimum, opting for delicate rings and simple stud earrings that allowed the gown’s metallic detailing and crystal work to remain the focus. Nude pointed-toe pumps completed the ensemble without competing with its dramatic silhouette.

Her beauty look continued the gothic mood she has become known for. Her dark hair was worn poker-straight, falling down her back with a precise centre part. Smoky eyes, voluminous lashes and sharply defined contours added intensity, while a glossy mauve-pink lip brought a softer finish to the makeup.