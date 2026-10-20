EJAE's Seoul Wedding Warbrobe: Every Hanbok And White Bridal Look K-Pop Demon Hunter Singer Wore To Marry Samuel Kim

If there is one way to make your wedding wardrobe unforgettable, it is to give every outfit its own moment! EJAE, the singer-songwriter known for her work on KPop Demon Hunters, did exactly that when she married Samuel Kim in Seoul. From richly embroidered traditional Korean hanboks to romantic designer gowns, the bride's multiple looks brought together cultural heritage, personal memories and contemporary bridal fashion.

EJAE, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, and Samuel tied the knot on October 17, 2026, at Stage 28 in Seoul. The celebrations featured a traditional Paebaek ceremony, an outdoor wedding and a reception, giving the bride several opportunities to switch up her style.

First look came in royal hanbok for Paebaek ceremony

EJAE began the wedding celebrations by embracing Korean bridal traditions in a stunning hanbok designed by Han Eun Hee. The ensemble paired an emerald green ceremonial jacket, known as a dangui, with a voluminous deep-red skirt, creating a rich colour combination that felt very royal.

Intricate gold embroidery decorated the jacket's shoulders, sleeves and hem, while a circular dragon emblem added a distinctive traditional touch to the bodice. The skirt featured an elaborate gold border with floral and phoenix-inspired motifs, creating a dramatic finish against the crimson fabric.

She kept the styling rooted in tradition, wearing her hair in a neat low bun secured with an ornamental hairpin and decorative red-and-gold hair accessories. A crisp white inner collar completed the look, allowing the vibrant colours and intricate craftsmanship to remain the focus.

A second ensemble with traditional details

For another part of the Paebaek festivities, EJAE stepped out in a second traditional ensemble that leaned into even more colour and ceremonial grandeur.

This look featured a rich red outer robe with saekdong sleeves, recognised for their colourful stripes in shades including yellow, blue, red and white. Gold embellishments ran across the garment, adding intricate detail to its expansive silhouette. Underneath, a full royal blue skirt decorated with coordinating gold motifs created a striking contrast.

The accessories made the ensemble feel even more jaw-dropping and traditional. EJAE wore a traditional jokduri headpiece embellished with jewels, along with a long decorative hairpin that extended from her sleek updo. A long white ceremonial cloth, known as a hansam, covered her hands, completing the traditional bridal styling.

Elegant, light look for an intimate celebration

After the elaborate ceremonial outfits, EJAE also opted for a lighter hanbok for an indoor celebration with friends. This ensemble featured soft lavender and butter-yellow tones, offering a gentler contrast to the richly coloured hanboks she had worn earlier.

The breezier tulle design appeared more relaxed and practical for spending time with guests after the ceremony. According to Vogue, EJAE explained that the outfit made it easier to mingle after being on stage, showing that comfort had a place in her wedding wardrobe alongside the more elaborate looks.

Then came a dreamy Danielle Frankel wedding gown

For the main outdoor ceremony, EJAE moved from traditional Korean attire to contemporary bridal couture in a custom gown by Danielle Frankel.

The strapless dress featured an elongated bodice shaped with asymmetric pleating, giving the upper half a sculptural finish. Below, the softly rounded, bubbled hem added volume and an unconventional detail to the otherwise romantic silhouette.

She completed the look with a long veil and a train that extended behind her, adding drama to the outdoor setting. But the most sentimental finishing touch was her jewellery: heirloom pieces passed down from her grandmother, bringing a personal family connection to the bridal ensemble.

Zac Posen's sparkling dress rounded off

To round off her wedding wardrobe, EJAE changed into another custom creation, this time by Zac Posen. Her reception gown offered a glamorous change of mood, with a sweetheart neckline, delicate straps and shimmering crystal-like embellishments decorating its fitted mermaid silhouette.

The design followed the body's shape before opening into a dramatic, fan-like tulle train. Fine sparkling details along the fabric's pleats added dimension, catching the light as the gown moved. A sheer chiffon scarf-capelet draped around her neck and shoulders, bringing a soft, floating element to the more fitted silhouette. She completed the look with elegant drop earrings, a polished low bun and luminous makeup.

Together, the outfits made her wedding wardrobe more than a succession of designer looks. It became a celebration of tradition, family and the freedom to bring different sides of one's identity into a single occasion.