FPJ Exclusive | 'This Bronze Medal Is Just The Beginning': Indian Wrestler Jaskaran Singh Opens Up On Emotional Comeback After Three-Year Ban, Targets Olympic Gold

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Indian wrestler Jaskaran Singh made a remarkable return to the international stage by winning a bronze medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships after spending nearly three and a half years away from international competition following a ban.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Jaskaran opened up about the mental and physical challenges of his comeback, his dramatic victory over American wrestler Bo Bassett, the sacrifices he made to secure a podium finish and his ultimate dream of becoming a Senior World Champion and winning Olympic gold for India.

Excerpts..

1. Congratulations on winning the bronze medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships! What does this achievement mean to you, especially after returning to international competition following a three-year ban?

Thank you. This bronze medal means a lot to me because it was my first international competition after almost three and a half years away from the international stage. It was not an easy journey, both mentally and physically, but I never gave up on my dream. I kept working hard and believed in myself. I am grateful to Waheguru, my family, my coaches and everyone who supported me. Winning a medal on my comeback is a good start, but my ultimate goal is to win gold for India at the Senior World Championships and the Olympics.

2. Your 6-3 victory over American wrestler Bo Bassett was one of the biggest talking points of your campaign. What was going through your mind when you were trailing, and how did you manage to turn the match around in the final seconds?

I knew it was a very important match, and I never stopped believing that I could win. Even when I was trailing, I stayed focused and kept looking for opportunities to score. In wrestling, you have to fight until the last second. I trusted my training, stayed patient and took my opportunity when it came. That victory gave me a lot of confidence and showed me the importance of never giving up.

3. You faced several challenges during your time away from competition. What were the toughest physical and mental battles you had to overcome to return to the international wrestling stage?

The toughest challenge was staying mentally strong during those difficult years when I could not compete internationally. As an athlete, you train every day to achieve your dreams, so being away from competition was very challenging. I also had to work hard on my physical fitness, strength and wrestling technique to reach the international level again. There were difficult days, but I stayed disciplined, trusted the process and kept believing in myself. This experience has made me mentally stronger and more determined to achieve my goals for India.

4. How important was the support of your family, coaches and teammates during this difficult phase, and who played the biggest role in helping you continue your wrestling journey?

My family, coaches and teammates played a very important role in my journey. During the difficult times, their support gave me the strength to keep going and believe in myself. My family always stood by me, and my coaches continued to guide me and push me to improve. Wrestling is not an individual journey; there are many people behind an athlete’s success. I am grateful to everyone who supported me and helped me come back stronger.

5. You missed out on a place in the final after losing to Japan's Kaiji Ogino but bounced back to win bronze against Magomedkhan Magamedkhanov. How did you motivate yourself?

Losing the semifinal was disappointing because I wanted to compete for gold. But I knew I still had an opportunity to win a medal for India, and I was determined not to give up.

After the semifinal, I had to lose around 4.400kg overnight in just four hours because the weigh-in was scheduled for the next morning. It was physically and mentally very challenging, especially with the bronze medal match coming up that same morning.

Despite the difficult situation, I stayed focused on my goal, recovered as much as possible and went onto the mat with full determination. I gave everything I had to win the bronze medal for India. This experience taught me a lot about mental strength, sacrifice and never giving up, even in the toughest situations.

6. After this bronze medal, what are your future goals? Do you see this performance as a stepping stone towards winning a world title at the senior level and representing India at the Olympics?

This bronze medal is just the beginning for me. My ultimate goal is to become a Senior World Champion and win Olympic gold for India. This competition has given me confidence, but it has also shown me where I need to improve. I want to train with the best wrestlers, gain more international experience and continue improving my technique, strength and wrestling intelligence. I will keep working hard, stay disciplined and do everything possible to make my country proud.