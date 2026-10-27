KFin Technologies Reports ₹100.34 Crore PAT In Q2 FY27, International Solutions Revenue Surges 157.9%

KFin Technologies |

Mumbai: KFin Technologies Limited announced its financial results on Thursday, October 26, 2026, reporting a profit after tax of ₹100.34 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹401.8 crore, an increase of 29.9 per cent year-on-year. For the half year ended September 30, 2026, revenue from operations reached ₹758.33 crore, up 30.0 per cent.

Profit and Margins

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was ₹161.03 crore, an 18.7 per cent rise from the previous year. The EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 40.1 per cent, while the PAT margin was 25.0 per cent.

Half-Year Highlights

For the first half of fiscal year 2027, PAT stood at ₹175.56 crore, representing a 2.9 per cent year-on-year growth. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for H1 FY27 was ₹10.12, a 3.0 per cent increase.

Business Growth

International and other investor solutions revenue grew by 157.9 per cent year-on-year in Q2 FY27. The company's AAUM growth was 15.1 per cent year-on-year, outpacing the industry's 13.1 per cent.

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Key Milestones

KFin Technologies added 437 new corporate clients under issuer solutions and won 25 new AIF funds. The NPS subscriber base grew to 2.5 million, an increase of 41.2 per cent year-on-year.

Management Commentary

Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies, stated that the financial results reflect the company's resilience and product innovation. He added that revenues grew due to strong deal wins and the expanding scale of the international business.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.