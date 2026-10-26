Supreme Industries Reports 59% Jump In Q2 FY27 Consolidated PAT To ₹262.44 Crore, Announces ₹12 Dividend

Supreme Industries |

Mumbai: Supreme Industries Limited on Monday announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company’s consolidated net profit before other comprehensive income (OCI) stood at ₹262.44 crore, up from ₹164.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter increased by 39.87 per cent to ₹3,369.96 crore, compared to ₹2,409.41 crore in Q2 FY26. Consolidated operating profit also rose by 47.50 per cent to ₹460.61 crore from ₹312.27 crore year-on-year.

Dividend Declaration

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share, which is 600 per cent on a face value of ₹2 per share for financial year 2026-27. The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names are on the Register of Members as of 30 October 2026.

Cash Surplus and Value-Added Products

The company reported a net cash surplus of ₹685 crore as on 30 September 2026, an increase from ₹648 crore as on 31 March 2026. Turnover from value-added products increased by 38 per cent to ₹1,476 crore in the second quarter, up from ₹1,072 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Business Outlook

M. P. Taparia, Chairman and Managing Director, noted signs of stabilisation in the operating environment after volatility in polymer prices. He cited government measures, including Minimum Import Price (MIP) on Suspension Grade PVC Resin, as supporting market stability. The company expects about 10 per cent volume growth for the full year in FY27.

Read Also Supreme Industries Posts ₹280.72 Crore Consolidated Net Profit in Q1 FY27

Expansion and Growth

Supreme Industries continues to invest in capacity expansion with new manufacturing facilities planned in Bihar, Jammu, Erode, Puducherry, and Malanpur. The company also reported progress in its Plastic Piping Systems and uPVC Windows & Doors businesses, with the latter expected to be a key growth driver.

Composite Cylinder Business

The Composite Cylinder business is showing gradual improvements in capacity utilisation, with procurement activities initiated by all three Oil Marketing Companies. The company is also exploring export markets and expanding into CNG cascade applications.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.